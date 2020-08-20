Newsweek:

Video footage has emerged of Russia opposition leader Alexei Navalny crying out in pain during a flight from Siberia to Moscow, having reportedly been poisoned by an unknown substance during his journey.

The pro-democracy leader—who has previously been attacked and jailed multiple times for his work campaigning against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s oligarchic brand of authoritarianism—was taken to hospital on Thursday after his plane made an emergency landing in the Siberian city of Omsk, according to his press team.

The 44 year old fell unconscious and was put on a ventilator, according to his press secretary Kira Yarmish, who detailed the incident on Twitter. Russian state news agency Tass reported that Navalny is in a critical condition, citing a doctor at the hospital where he is being treated.

Video courtesy of The Sun channel

Read more at Newsweek