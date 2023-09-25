Alexandria Occasional-Cortex stumbles as she’s called out for owning a pricey Tesla electric vehicle rather than a union-made option – but insists that she’s been ‘looking into’ trading it in

Viewers were left scratching their heads on Sunday morning as Democrat radical Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez explained why she still owns a Tesla despite claiming she planned to replace it with a union-made model.

The New York Congresswoman faced a backlash in 2021 when it emerged she had bought a $35,000 Model 3 from Elon Musk’s defiantly non-unionized company, despite several run-ins with the world’s richest man.

Last year she said she would ‘love to switch’ to an electric car from a unionized workforce, but viewers were left little wiser after she was challenged about her delay on CBS’s Face the Nation yesterday.

‘Is it a problem with the quality, is it a problem with the style, is the market just not there?’ asked host Margaret Brennan.

