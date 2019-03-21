NY POST

What’s in a name? Everything for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The New York Democrat blasted Fox News host Laura Ingraham and her guest for mocking how she pronounced her name and saying she does so because it’s a “Latina thing.” “If by ‘the Latina thing,’ she means I actually do the work instead of just talk about it, then yeah, I’m doing ‘the Latina thing,’” she wrote on her Twitter page late Wednesday. “Unless of course she‘s talking about being multilingual, which we know isn’t a ‘Latina thing.’ It’s a ‘21st century’ thing.” Ocasio-Cortez also said that Fox News’ hosts incorrectly pronounce her name as “Cortez,” because that sounds “more ‘stereotypically’ Hispanic + probably incites more ‘anxiety’ for them.”

