Breitbart:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) released a series of Green New Deal art posters Friday through her Twitter account in an attempt to promote her unpopular Green New Deal plan.

Of the two cartoon-style posters highlighted by the freshman New York congresswoman, feature two historic monuments in New York City: the Bronx’s Victory Memorial in Pelham Bay Park and the Unisphere globe sculpture located in Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens.

“Surprise! I am thrilled to announce the launch of our #GreenNewDeal art series with custom Bronx & Queens GND posters,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote in one tweet.

