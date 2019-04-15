AMERICAN THINKER

After a major flap for driving Amazon out of New York City, something even socialist Mayor Bill de Blasio blamed her for, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is targeting another New York City business – the New York Post. She’s joining hands with a leftist newsstand seller group calling on all newsstand owners to quit selling the paper because she didn’t like its cover story reminding New Yorkers that her congressional gal pal, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) was trivializing the worst terrorist attack on American soil — which triggered its greatest damage in New York.

