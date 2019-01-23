THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER:

As AOC confounds both the right and the left, the self-described socialist and tweet-shaming agitator takes center stage in the documentary ‘Knock Down the House’ and invites The Hollywood Reporter to catch a few episodes in the life of the one Democrat Trump hasn’t dared attack: “Maybe he thinks that he’s met his match.”

It’s 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 21, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and Stephen Colbert is introducing his lead guest, the freshman representing New York’s 14th District: “Please welcome back to The Late Show now Congresswoman Alexaaaaandria Ocasio-Cortez!”

It’s the coldest day in four years, and the street outside the Ed Sullivan Theater is deserted, but the atmosphere inside is electric. The audience is out of their seats, not a rare occurrence on late-night television, where floor producers vigorously pantomime the standing ovation. But this crowd needs no prompting. “Oh my gosh,” says Ocasio-Cortez, sitting, then standing back up. “Do I stand up? Sit down?” As the applause dissipates, Colbert notes: “It must be nice for you to be back in a city that understands you.”

She’s been on The Late Show before, on June 29, three days after her stunning Democratic primary upset, which because of her deep blue district encompassing parts of the Bronx and Queens, all but guaranteed her election to the House. She was the fourth guest of the night. And at that time, Colbert noted sheepishly: “I want to confess that I did not know your name on Monday.” This time, she arrives with an entourage large enough to fill the tiny backstage green room. And is known by just her initials — AOC.