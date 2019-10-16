Newsweek:

Democratic congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, three of the most influential voices among young progressive liberals, will all reportedly endorse Senator Bernie Sanders in his 2020 bid for the presidency.

In an article published on Tuesday evening, The Washington Post reported that two unnamed sources with knowledge of the plan said Ocasio-Cortez, 30, will join Sanders, 78, at a campaign rally on Saturday to announce the surprise endorsement. During the fourth Democratic presidential debate on Tuesday, Sanders revealed that a “special guest” would join him in New York. “We’re looking forward to Saturday,” Corbin Trent, a spokesperson for Ocasio-Cortez, told the Post.

Although Sanders’ campaign declined to comment on the report, another person with knowledge of the move also confirmed Ocasio-Cortez’s endorsement.

Roughly half an hour after the Post’s report was released, CNN politics reporter Greg Krieg revealed that congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib will also be endorsing Sanders in New York on Saturday. The “Bernie’s Back” Saturday rally will be held in Queens, near Ocasio-Cortez’ congressional district and hometown, according to the Post.