Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed ‘Republican hypocrisy’ over reaction to comments by Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib

Tlaib was sworn in Thursday as one of the first Muslim women in Congress

Shortly afterwards she gave a speech to supporters during a celebratory party

‘We’re going to impeach the motherf***er’, she said about President Trump

Tlaib earlier penned an op-ed for the Detroit Free Press calling for impeachment

She doubled down on Friday morning: ‘I will always speak truth to power’

Claimed ‘constitutional crisis’ means ‘this is not just about Donald Trump. This is about all of us’

GOP House leader Kevin McCarthy blasted Nancy Pelosi for not condemning Tlaib

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has come to the defense of her fellow freshman Congresswoman, Rashida Tlaib, who is under fire for saying ‘we’re going to impeach the motherf****r,’ a reference President Donald Trump. ‘Republican hypocrisy at its finest: saying that Trump admitting to sexual assault on tape is just “locker room talk,” but scandalizing themselves into faux-outrage when my sis says a curse word in a bar,’ Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Saturday. She then added: ‘I got your back @RashidaTlaib – the Bronx and Detroit ride together.’ ‘Locker room talk’ was how Trump explained comments he made on a hot mic over a decade ago while filming an Access Hollywood segment.

