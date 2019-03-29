GATEWAY PUNDIT

Socialist freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) sees a conspiracy between Fox News, Republicans, the Mercers, dark money–and fellow Democrats–as the driving force behind her crushing unpopularity. A new Quinnipiac poll published Thursday found her with just a 23 percent approval rating overall and underwater across all demographics except Democrats. But even then she does not have the approval of a majority of Democrats. Ocasio-Cortez became a media darling last year when the then 28-year-old bartender defeated incumbent Democrat Rep. Joe Crowley in a stunning primary victory. Since taking office in January Ocasio-Cortez has stumbled with the roll out of her Green New Deal and made several comments that revealed a brainwashed leftist who speaks like a teenager. Ocasio-Cortez saw a conspiracy behind her unpopularity. “It’s almost as though there is a directed + concerted far-right propaganda machine with a whole cable news channel, and a dark-money internet operation propped up by the Mercers et al dedicated to maligning me & stoking nat’l division, reported on by @JaneMayerNYer or something”

