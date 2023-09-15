Alex Soros Meets with Nancy Pelosi on Capitol Hill

Alex Soros, the heir to George Soros’s billion-dollar leftwing non-profit empire, held a meeting with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Capitol Hill Thursday.

Soros shared a photo of the two standing inside Pelosi’s office.

“Always great to see the American hero that is @SpeakerPelosi!” Soros posted online.

It is unknown what the two discussed, but their meeting came days before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to visit Capitol Hill.

Soros, who has met with key Biden administration national security officials, is reportedly heavily focused on the war in Ukraine, having “daily contact” with the Soros Foundation in Ukraine.

