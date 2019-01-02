THE HILL:

Top progressive lawmakers Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) and Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said this week they will vote against bylaws to govern the 116th Congress that are backed by House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), the likely next Speaker.

They are objecting to the inclusion of what’s known as a pay-as-you-go budgetary rule, which requires that legislation be deficit neutral, meaning any costs would need to be offset with new revenue or cuts elsewhere.

Budget watchers say pay-go is an important budget tool for keeping the federal deficit in check, but Khanna and Ocasio-Cortez have railed against it.

“It is terrible economics. The austerians were wrong about the Great Recession and Great Depression. At some point, politicians need to learn from mistakes and read economic history,” Khanna tweeted on Wednesday.

Ocasio-Cortez echoed previous criticism among progressives that the rule is “a dark political maneuver designed to hamstring progress on healthcare+other leg.”

Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill shot back, arguing pay-go would be an improvement from current GOP rules, which he called “CUTGO,” that prohibit tax increases from being used to pay for legislation.

Without a pay-go rule in the House, he said, the White House budget office would be required by law to offset deficits from new legislation by cutting certain mandatory spending, such as Medicare.