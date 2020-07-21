Alex Berenson rips teachers unions for opposing reopening schools: They hate Trump ‘more than they care about kids’

Fox News:

Former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson slammed teachers unions for being against reopening schools in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Across the country, teachers unions are largely in favor of postponing the reopening of schools, which have been closed since March as the pandemic was underway. In Wisconsin, the teachers unions of the state’s five biggest school districts are urging Democratic Gov. Tony Ivers to keep classes online at the beginning of the school year. In Florida, teachers unions even filed a lawsuit against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis for pushing ahead in getting children in the classroom despite the rise in COVID cases.

Berenson has been an outspoken critic against what he calls “coronavirus alarmism.”

I realize the teachers unions hate @realDonaldTrump far more than they care about kids, but they would be wise to consider the consequences of the game they’re playing here. If parents believe the public schools can’t be trusted to run, they will find new options. — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 21, 2020

President Trump and the White House have repeatedly urged schools across the nation to reopen in the fall, warning that the consequences for children and parents may outweigh the risks of spreading the disease.

