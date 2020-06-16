Breitbart:

Alek Skarlatos, the Army National Guard veteran who heroically stopped a terrorist from hijacking a train, is now running to flip a key district in Oregon that could help deliver the House to Republicans.

Skarlatos is running for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives to represent Oregon’s 4th district — a district that Hillary Clinton won by only a tenth of a percent over President Trump.

He is running to dislodge far-left incumbent Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-OR), who has held that seat for 33 years and is a backer of defunding the police and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) Green New Deal.

Skarlatos said he decided to run after meeting a state senator and looking into why his district was the poorest in the state.

“The more I learned, the angrier I got,” he said on Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Saturday, where he spoke with host Matthew Boyle, Breitbart News political editor, to discuss his run.

“You had a huge economic downturn [in southwest Oregon] since timber went away in the late 80s, early 90s, and it’s really all just been politically motivated. There’s been no real tangible reason for southwestern Oregon being the poorest Congressional district in the state,” he said.

“I felt like after 33 years in office, Peter DeFazio, if he was going to do anything for us, he would have done it by now. And I felt like he doesn’t represent the district anymore, and he’s incredibly far-left,” he added.

