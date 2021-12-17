Deadline:

Almost two months after the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by Alec Baldwin on the New Mexico set of low budget Western, Santa Fe police want to look at the Emmy winner’s iPhone for more information.

“Affiant is requesting a warrant for the seizure and search of Alec Baldwins’ cell phone to search for any evidence relating to the death investigation of Halyna Hutchins,” said Sheriff’s Office Det. Alexandria Hancock in an search warrant approved by a judge today (read it here).

“Affiant believes there may be evidence on the phone, due to individuals using cellular phones during and/or after the commission of crime(s),” the affidavit goes on to say. “Such information, if it exists, may be material and relevant to this investigation. Affiant was also made aware there were several emails and text messages sent and received regarding the movie production Rust in the course of interviews”

Even though Baldwin has been communicating with Det. Hancock during the police probe of the October 21 tragedy, the Rust star/producer’s lawyers refused to hand over the requested phone without an explicit warrant — which the cops now have.

And they may have more on the man who was holding the 1880s gun that killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

“Affiant has not included every fact related to this investigation, but has included only those facts Affiant believes are necessary to establish probable cause, for the issuance of a search warrant for the above mentioned device,” Det Hancock noted in her successful search warrant bid.

Interviewed on a number of occasions by the Sheriff[s Office, Baldwin in a sit-down with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos earlier this month declared that he “did not pull the trigger” of the gun that killed Rust DP Hutchins. The Oscar nominated actor said, “had no idea” how a live bullet made its way onto the set. Following that interview, Baldwin deleted his Twitter account.

