In a dramatic turn of events, Alec Baldwin is poised to skate as prosecutors in New Mexico are reportedly dropping criminal charges against the Hollywood celebrity in the fatal Rust shooting case.

Recently appointed special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis are expected file papers shortly to dismiss the involuntary manslaughter claims against Alec Baldwin without prejudice, according to multiple reports, with Deadline first reporting the news on Thursday.

“We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident,” Baldwin attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro told Deadline.

The filing “without prejudice” means prosecutors could theoretically resurrect the case at some point in the future.

Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is still facing criminal charges in the case, according to Deadline.

