Alec Baldwin, who fired the gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his low budget movie Rust in Bonanza City, New Mexico on October 21, 2021, has sued several crew members of the film, including the armorer, for recklessness and dereliction of duty.

Page Six reports that Luke Nikas, Baldwin’s attorney, wrote in the brief, “This tragedy happened because live bullets were delivered to the set and loaded into the gun.”

The suit names Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the chief armorer, Assistant Director Dave Halls, Prop Master Sarah Zachry and Seth Kenney, the gun supplier.

“Gutierrez-Reed failed to check the bullets or the gun carefully, Halls failed to check the gun carefully and yet announced the gun was safe before handing it to Baldwin, and Zachry failed to disclose that Gutierrez-Reed had been acting recklessly off set and was a safety risk to those around her,” the suit states.

Seth Kenney was also specifically accused of storing the gun ammunition “haphazardly.”

The lawsuit places the blame of the shooting on the four named crew members, citing a failure to maintain safety standards and general negligence on set.

