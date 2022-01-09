NEW YORK POST:

Alec Baldwin insisted Saturday he was complying with an investigation into the fatal shooting on the set of his movie “Rust,” though he has yet to turn over his cellphone to New Mexico police.

Authorities have a warrant for the actor’s phone as they probe the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed by a live round from a prop gun held by Baldwin, 63, on set in October.

“Any suggestion that I am not complying with requests or orders or demands or search warrants about my phone, that’s bulls–t, that’s a lie,” the actor said as he sat behind the wheel of a parked vehicle in the Hamptons in a lengthy Instagram video Saturday.

“This is a process where one state makes the request of another state,” he explained of the New Mexico warrant. “It’s a process that takes time, they have to specify what they want. We are one thousand percent going to comply with all that.”

