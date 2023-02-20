A week before the first court hearing in the Rust criminal case against Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed for the fatal October 2021 shooting of Halyna Hutchins, the Santa Fe District Attorney has added a particularly poignant individual to its witness list.

In a fourth amended state’s witness list for preliminary hearing filed Thursday in New Mexico, D.A. Mary Carmack-Altwies now has Matthew Hutchins on the list (read it here) of 46 names.

His addition to potentially provide information for the DA in the hearing and forthcoming trial could be an inflection moment in the case, in which Baldwin and Reed are charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter and face up to five years behind bars if found guilty. The initial hearing is scheduled for February 24; set to held before state Judge Mary Marlowe Summer, the hearing will be virtual, with the defendants expected to be in attendance.

Coming almost two weeks after the D.A. released her first witness list full of Rust crew members and law enforcement officials, the addition to the list certainly appear to be another shift in tone from last October, when widower Hutchins called off a wrongful-death suit against Baldwin and Rust producers to become an executive producer on a potentially resurrected Rust movie.

When charges were unveiled against Baldwin and Reed in late January, Hutchins’ lead lawyer seemed to lean away from the ethos of the settlement. “Our independent investigation also supports charges are warranted,” said Hutchins’ family attorney Brian J. Panish on January 31. “It is a comfort to the family that, in New Mexico, no one is above the law,” the LA-based Panish | Shea | Boyle | Ravipudi LLP partner added. “We support the charges, will fully cooperate with this prosecution, and fervently hope the justice system works to protect the public and hold accountable those who break the law.”

