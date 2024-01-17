Alec Baldwin puts Hamptons home back on market with $10M price cut and a video of himself

Actor Alec Baldwin’s luxurious Hamptons estate, located at 335 Town Lane in Amagansett, has made a grand re-entrance onto the sales market, and guess who’s stealing the spotlight?

None other than Alec Baldwin himself.

The lavish property, as reported by Behind the Hedges, is now listed for $19 million, marking a $10 million drop from its initial listing price back in September 2022.

This comes after a brief hiatus from the market, as The Post previously reported, with the estate being temporarily withdrawn, only to return with the massive price cut.

The latest listing is accompanied by a 2-minute video showcasing the property, with Baldwin taking center stage.

In the video, he can be seen strolling on the nearby beach and exploring the expansive 10-acre grounds.

“You just can’t get this out here, you can’t buy big pieces of land, especially in Amagansett,” Baldwin, 65, enthusiastically declares in the promotional video.

