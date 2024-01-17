Alec Baldwin puts Hamptons home back on market with $10M price cut and a video of himself

Savage Premium Subscription

Actor Alec Baldwin’s luxurious Hamptons estate, located at 335 Town Lane in Amagansett, has made a grand re-entrance onto the sales market, and guess who’s stealing the spotlight?

None other than Alec Baldwin himself.

The lavish property, as reported by Behind the Hedges, is now listed for $19 million, marking a $10 million drop from its initial listing price back in September 2022.

This comes after a brief hiatus from the market, as The Post previously reported, with the estate being temporarily withdrawn, only to return with the massive price cut.

The latest listing is accompanied by a 2-minute video showcasing the property, with Baldwin taking center stage.

In the video, he can be seen strolling on the nearby beach and exploring the expansive 10-acre grounds.

“You just can’t get this out here, you can’t buy big pieces of land, especially in Amagansett,” Baldwin, 65, enthusiastically declares in the promotional video.

READ MORE

Savage Republic Book Available for Purchase

You may like these posts