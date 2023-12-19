Alec Baldwin loses it on anti-Israel protesters who mocked his ‘tanking’ career: ‘Shut your f–king mouth’

Alec Baldwin was berated by anti-Israel protesters on Monday evening after hundreds of agitators flooded into Penn Station and Grand Central Station during a fiery demonstration where they told Israel to “go to hell.”

The irate “30 Rock” star jawed out the protesters who told him he has “no f–king shame” and belittled his “tanking” career while hundreds descended on the major Big Apple transit hubs during the protest opposing Israel’s military campaign in Gaza against Hamas.

Baldwin was walking by the demonstration near West 29th Street when protesters spotted him and darted toward him, accusing him of supporting Israel.

NYPD officers needed to escort the actor. Baldwin had no problem shouting back at them but was quickly met with the ire of the protesters.

“Shut your f–king mouth, you have no f–king shame,” one man shouted back at Baldwin.

