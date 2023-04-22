Alec Baldwin has been spotted holding a shotgun the wrong way around on the new set of Rust – just a day after involuntary manslaughter charges against him were dropped.

The actor appeared to be passing the prop weapon to another cast member as filming resumed in Montana following the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins in 2021.

The 65-year-old was charged with manslaughter over the killing, but on Thursday two charges against him were sensationally shelved.

Baldwin has always insisted he was not responsible for her death because he did not pull the trigger, claiming the gun fired by itself.

He also said he trusted those employed to work with guns on the set, and believed the crew member who told him the gun was ‘cold’ – not loaded.

After the charges were dropped, Baldwin took to Instagram to thank his wife Hilaria for helping him through the controversy, while she posted a bizarre picture of her curled up on his knees.

