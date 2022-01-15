NEW YORK POST:

Weeks after a search warrant was issued for Alec Baldwin’s cell phone, the Rust star has given the device to police for their probe into the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins last October in New Mexico.

Sought by the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office to help determine what actually occurred on the Bonanza Creek Ranch set of the indie Western, the iPhone has been handed over to Suffolk Country police in New York state, near one of the multi-Emmy winner’s residences.

After much back and forth during the Christmas break with Santa Fe D.A.’s office over some of the private contents of the phone, Baldwin’s iPhone was delivered today. Now possessing the necessary password to unlock the phone, the Empire State police and other law enforcement will examine the device for what I’m told is “relevant information” before it is sent to the Land of Enchantment.

