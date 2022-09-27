Alec Baldwin and three other individuals could face charges imminently related to last year’s fatal shooting on the set of the movie Rust, with a New Mexico official suggesting charges could arrive “within weeks, if not days.”

In a letter to the board of finance, the district attorney’s office specified that Baldwin could be one of the possible defendants and that “this case could require up to four separate jury trials,” according to a report from CBS News.

Baldwin discharged the gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Rust set in late 2021. The actor has repeatedly claimed he didn’t pull the trigger. But as Breitbart News reported, an FBI report concluded the gun used in the shooting could not have been fired without the trigger being pulled.

First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies in New Mexico indicated charges are imminent.

“We are within weeks, if not days, of receiving the final report from the sheriff’s office,” Carmack-Altwies reportedly said during a New Mexico Board of Finance meeting on Sept. 20.

She said “it’s become apparent that we will be potentially charging between one and four people with criminal charges and each of those charges will probably include some variation of our homicide statute.”

