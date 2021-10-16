NEW YORK POST:

New York City’s war on drugs is over. The junkies won.

The New York Police Department waved the white flag last week — upon orders to surrender from Albany — directing officers to let drug addicts freely shoot up on city streets, and even let them share needles.

“Effective immediately, members of the service should not take any enforcement action against any individual who possesses a hypodermic needle, even when it contains residue of a controlled substance,” states a directive to NYPD commanders issued last Friday and obtained by The Post.

Senate Bill 2523, cited in the order to street cops, decriminalizes the possession or sale of hypodermic needles and syringes, commonly used by addicts to inject drugs such as heroin.

More at the NY Post