This week, mega-bank Goldman Sachs said it would no longer finance new oil exploration in the Arctic as part of a broader move away from fossil fuels. Now, Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he is reconsidering whether Alaska should do business with the bank, and the Alaska Department of Revenue has already booted Goldman from a billion-dollar plan to borrow money to pay oil and gas drillers.

