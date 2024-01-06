Alaska Airlines pilot frantically requests ATC help after plane window BLEW OUT over Portland

I found the @liveatc recording of #ASA1282 declaring an emergency with Seattle Center around 5:12pm PT. Aircraft would have been ~12,000 ft and climbing. "Uhhhh we'd like to get down." pic.twitter.com/P8xxJ5nsbj — Brian McGuigan (@bricaul) January 6, 2024

Heartstopping audio footage captured the moment an Alaska Airlines pilot radioed for help after a window on her new Boeing 737 Max plane blew out shortly after take off.’Portland approach, Alaska 1282 emergency! Aircraft is now leveling 12,000 in a left turn heading three four zero,’ the unidentified woman could be heard saying after Friday evening’s drama over the skies of Portland in Oregon.’We need a divert. We’ve declared an emergency. We are depressurized. We have 177 passengers on board and a seal is…18,900′ the pilot can be heard explaining.

Alaska flight 1282, a Boeing 737-9 MAX bound for Ontario in California, left Portland just after 5pm local time on Friday when a deactivated emergency door used as a regular cabin window blew out at 16,000 feet. The controversial jet was carrying 171 passengers and six crew.Its catastrophic failure depressurized the cabin, with the force of the air rushing in ripping the shirt off a young boy, whose mom was seen holding onto him. Passengers also watched as their phones were sucked out into the night sky.Terrifying footage showed fliers looking out through the gaping hole of the fuselage onto the twinkling lights of Portland below in the eerily quiet cabin.

