An Alaska Airlines flight made an emergency landing Thursday after a passenger threatened to storm the cockpit because he couldn’t use the bathrooms in first class, according to media reports.

The flight from JFK Airport to Los Angeles was forced to land in Kansas City when the man tried to enter the cockpit and made a threat against the aircraft — upset he wasn’t allowed the bathrooms in first class when the rest in coach were full, CBS News reported.

The unruly passenger was restrained until the plane could land and Kansas police could arrest him.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed Alaska Airlines Flight 411 landed “without incident” in Kansas City around 4 p.m. following a “passenger disturbance.”