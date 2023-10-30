Alarmists Threaten ‘Worldwide Societal Breakdown’ from Climate Crisis

A group of climate researchers warned this week that billions of people could find themselves in uninhabitable conditions by the year 2100 thanks to climate change.

“By the end of this century, an estimated 3 to 6 billion individuals — approximately one-third to one-half of the global population — might find themselves confined beyond the livable region, encountering severe heat, limited food availability, and elevated mortality rates because of the effects of climate change,” the authors wrote in their “2023 state of the climate report” published in BioScience.

The researchers, led by Oregon-based climate activists William J. Ripple and Christopher Wolf, stated that the effects of global warming “are progressively more severe, and possibilities such as a worldwide societal breakdown are feasible and dangerously underexplored.”

“Big problems need big solutions,” the authors declared. “Therefore, we must shift our perspective on the climate emergency from being just an isolated environmental issue to a systemic, existential threat.”

The paper decries the “overexploitation” of our planet and challenges “the prevailing notion of endless growth and overconsumption by rich countries and individuals as unsustainable and unjust.”

It advocates “reducing resource overconsumption; reducing, reusing, and recycling waste in a more circular economy” while also calling for “climate justice and fair distribution of the costs and benefits of climate action, particularly for vulnerable communities.”

Predictably, the authors also call for population control, in an effort “to stabilize and gradually decrease the human population with gender justice through voluntary family planning and by supporting women’s and girls’ education and rights, which reduces fertility rates and raises the standard of living.”

