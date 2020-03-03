DAILYMAIL.CO.UK

The regime has shut schools, universities and sports centres to prevent spread

But the hardline clerical establishment have still refused to close holy sites

Clips show people licking the doors and burial mound inside Masumeh shrine

Iran has been accused of failing to clamp down on coronavirus contamination after alarming videos of worshippers licking a shrine emerged online. Clips shared on social media show people licking the doors and burial mound inside the Fatima Masumeh shrine in Qom, defying token advice by the health ministry. Worshippers in the videos brazenly state they ‘don’t care what happens’, even if they catch or spread the infection which has killed at least 54 in the country. Iran’s hardline clerical establishment has refused to shut down Qom despite the holy city suffering the brunt of the outbreak and pilgrims spreading the virus across the Middle East.

