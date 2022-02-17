REUTERS:

Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian rebels reported increased shelling in eastern Ukraine for a second straight day on Friday, an escalation that Washington and other Western allies say could form part of a Russian pretext to invade.

Russia denies Western accusations that it is planning an invasion and has said this week it is drawing down forces massed near Ukraine. Western countries say they believe the opposite: more equipment and personnel are arriving and making the sort of preparations normally seen in the final days before an attack.

Financial markets, on edge over the prospect of a major war in Europe, took some comfort from an announcement overnight that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had agreed to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov next week – provided Russia has not invaded first. read more

A marked escalation of shelling in eastern Ukraine, where government troops have faced Moscow-backed rebels for eight years, has stoked global alarm since Thursday.

Both sides have said shelling stepped up dramatically over the past 48 hours, although so far no deaths have been reported.

On Thursday, an OSCE monitoring mission, which typically records dozens of minor ceasefire violations a day, said there had been nearly 600 violations including more than 300 explosions in the past 24 hours.

