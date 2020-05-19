NEWSMAX

Attorney Alan Dershowitz says the Constitution gives state governments the power to vaccinate people in order to prevent the spread of a contagious disease. The Harvard Law School emeritus professor made the legal case during a web-based show, “Crowdsource the Truth” that was live on Facebook on Saturday. “Let me put it very clearly, you have no constitutional right to endanger the public and spread the disease, even if you disagree. You have no right not to be vaccinated, you have no right not to wear a mask, you have no right to open up your business,” he said. The show’s interviewer Jason Goodman asked his guest if the government rules “you have to be vaccinated, we have to be vaccinated.” Dershowitz’s answer, “Absolutely.” “And if you refuse to be vaccinated, the state has the power to literally take you to a doctor’s office and plunge a needle into your arm,” he added.

