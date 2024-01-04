Alan Dershowitz says ‘a lot of people hung out with Epstein,’ claims document dump will exonerate him

Jeffrey Epstein’s former attorney and friend Alan Dershowitz defended the late multimillionaire sex offender’s associates, whose names will soon be released as part of a court ruling, saying: “None of us knew about his private life that he kept so secret.”

The one-time Harvard Law School professor said in an interview with NewsNation’s Leland Vitters Tuesday that no one should be automatically convicted in the court of public opinion simply for showing up on the Epstein list.

“You could judge them for having shown bad judgment, but you can’t conclude that any accusations against them are true without hearing the evidence,” the legal scholar argued.

More than 150 people with ties to the disgraced financier, previously known only as “John Does” and “Jane Does,” are expected to be unmasked for the first time in court records that a federal judge had ordered unsealed last month.

“There are some people who may be ashamed of the fact that they hung out with Epstein, but remember, a lot of people hung out with Epstein before he was convicted,” Dershowitz said.

