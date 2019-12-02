NEW YORK POST:

Jeffrey Epstein’s secret communications with attorney Alan Dershowitz — who helped secure the pedophile’s controversial 2008 plea deal — could be made public, it was revealed in court Monday.

The disclosure came as lawyers for self-proclaimed “sex slave” Virginia Roberts Giuffre said they intended to seek the privileged communications to prove that Dershowitz had his own motivations for lining up the sweetheart deal.

Giuffre’s lawyer Charles Cooper said at a hearing Monday he would “seek discovery into Mr. Dershowitz’s attorney-client relationship with Mr. Epstein.”

“Why do we care about that?” asked Manhattan federal court judge Loretta Preska, who is overseeing the defamation lawsuit filed against Dershowitz by Giuffre. Giuffre claims Epstein lent her to Dershowitz for sex, while the Harvard law professor has steadfastly denied the allegations.

“If Mr. Dershowitz was involved with Mr. Epstein in the activities alleged, his communications with Mr. Epstein, and the motivations Mr. Dershowitz had to negotiate the plea deal that has become so controversial will be relevant and important,” Cooper said.