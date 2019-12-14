JERUSALEM POST

On December 30, 2015, in a court in Florida, Alan Dershowitz was accused of having had sex on seven occasions with Virginia Roberts Giuffre, an underage girl, at exotic locations, including the Caribbean island compound and New Mexico ranch owned by financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The case was settled in 2016. Two years later, Sarah Ransome alleged that she had participated in a “threesome” with Dershowitz while she was working for Epstein. And in April 2019 Giuffre filed a defamation suit against Dershowitz, in which she sought punitive damages and repeated her charges of sexual misconduct. In Guilt by Accusation, Dershowitz (a renowned trial lawyer, whose clients have included O.J. Simpson, Anatoly Sharansky, Michael Milken, Claus von Bülow and Mike Tyson; constitutional scholar; civil libertarian; author of 40 books; commentator on hot-button issues, including terrorism, affirmative action, the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, and the impeachment of US President Donald Trump; and occasional contributor to The Jerusalem Post) fights back. He makes a detailed, emotional and often compelling case that he is innocent of the sexual misconduct charges against him.

