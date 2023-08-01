Alan Dershowitz claims Obama would only come to his 75th birthday on Martha’s Vineyard – if he disinvited Geraldo Rivera

Lawyer Alan Dershowitz revealed Monday that President Barack Obama would only attend his 75th birthday if he disinvited Fox News Channel host Geraldo Rivera.

Dershowitz, who represented President Donald Trump during his first impeachment, appeared on The Charlie Kirk Show and talked about how he’s been treated by liberal friends for continuing to side with the former president.

He told the conservative Kirk that his defense of Trump ‘cost me a great deal,’ arguing that ‘people have lost all sense of decency when it comes to having different points of view’ and characterized those on the left as being especially petty.

Dershowitz said that for his 75th birthday in 2013, ‘President Obama was invited and he said he would come, but then when he heard that Geraldo Rivera was invited too, basically his office said, unless you disinvite Geraldo Rivera I’m not coming.’

‘And I’m a loyal guy, I said to the president of the United States no, Geraldo Rivera is coming, you can stay away, and the president of the United States stayed away from my 75th birthday because I invited Geraldo Rivera,’ Dershowitz recalled.

