Alabama women who say mayor Bubba Copeland used their identities in erotic slasher fiction before he killed himself speak out – with one claiming there are now photos of her face on ‘about NINE porn sites’

An Alabama mayor and pastor who killed himself after local media reported on his cross-dressing alter ego wrote erotic fiction using thinly-veiled identities of people in his community, it has emerged.

F.L. ‘Bubba’ Copeland, 62, died by suicide on November 3 after details of his ‘alter ego’ Brittini Blaire Summerlin were shared online.

Copeland was the mayor of Smiths Station, a town of almost 7,000 people 10 miles from Columbus, Georgia.

He also owned a grocery store in the town, and was lead pastor at the First Baptist Church of Phenix City, just across the river from downtown Columbus.

Copeland, considered a pillar of the community, was revealed after his death to have been writing erotic slasher fiction and using the identities of some local women.

