Cheryl K. Chumley – The Washington Times

OPINION:

Lawmakers in Alabama advanced a bill that would make it a felony to provide hormone treatments, puberty blockers and gender reassignment surgery to minor-age children. Violators would face up to 10 years in prison. This is a necessary provision to save America’s youth from the abuse of the left. The LGBTQ movement — which has now morphed into the LGBTQIA movement and counting — has changed from a campaign for equal rights under existing law to one of lunacy. Children are not capable of making adult decisions on their own. That’s one of the things that makes them children — they’re immature, incapable of seeing the long term, unable to make wise decisions about their futures, unequipped with the mental capacity and life experience to analyze all sides of an issue and come to proper conclusions. They’re children. That’s why God made adults — mothers and fathers, ideally: to protect the children, to raise the children in the ways they should go. Taking a little girl and telling her she can become a boy if she just takes this medical treatment is abuse, pure and simple. Taking a young boy and playing into his imaginations about becoming a girl and pretending that he can indeed do so if he just goes under the surgical knife is abuse — again, pure and simple. Children aren’t equipped to make this decision.

Even adults who make this decision aren’t playing with full decks. “Transexuals’ and sex-change operations are receiving a great deal of attention,” the National Institutes of Health’s National Library of Medicine wrote back in 2015, at a time when the LGBTQ movement was gathering steam. “Young people,” NLM’s PubMed Central went on, “may seek treatment for transsexual attractions at an early age even though these attractions may go away on their own.” In other words: When you’re young, you’re still developing an identity. Sexual attractions aren’t necessarily the same as sexual identity. Sexual thoughts and lusts aren’t exactly indicative of identity. To put another way: God doesn’t make mistakes. Again, from the NLM’s PubMed Central: “Psychological conflicts have been identified in these patients and their parents and may be successfully treated.”

Read more at the Washington Times