New York Post:

Students in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, are reportedly throwing “COVID parties” with their friends and gambling on who will get sick first, according to local officials.

City council member Sonya McKinstry testified Wednesday that a series of previously reported parties were all part of a morbid game that included intentionally inviting COVID-positive students in an attempt to intentionally contract the deadly virus.

“They put money in a pot and they try to get COVID. Whoever gets COVID first gets the pot. It makes no sense,” she said.

City council members did not mention the University of Alabama by name, but the school is the largest college in the city and the flagship school of the state’s university system.

More at The New York Post