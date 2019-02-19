NEW YORK POST:

The editor of a small-town Alabama newspaper has published an editorial calling for the return of the Ku Klux Klan to rid Washington, DC, of the Democrats and Republicans he says are “plotting” to raise taxes in his home state.

“Time for the Ku Klux Klan to night ride again,” Goodloe Sutton, who runs the Democrat-Reporter in Linden, wrote last Thursday. “Democrats in the Republican Party and Democrats are plotting to raise taxes in Alabama.”

Democrats “do not understand how to eliminate expenses when money is needed in other areas,” he continued. “This socialist-communist ideology sounds good to the ignorant, the uneducated, and the simple-minded people.

“People who do not understand the constitution do not like to be responsible. Slaves, just freed after the civil war, were not stupid. At times, they borrowed their former masters’ robes and horses and rode through the night to frighten some evil doer. Sometimes they had to kill one or two of them, but so what.”

He ended the piece by saying that it “seems like the Klan would be welcome to raid the gated communities up there. They call them compounds now. Truly, they are the ruling class.”

When asked about the column by the Montgomery Advertiser, Sutton repeated his call, saying that “if we could get the Klan to go up there and clean out DC, we’d all been better off.”