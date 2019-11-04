NEW YORK POST:

An Alabama mayor has been arrested for allegedly slapping a female staffer in the face while in city hall, according to officials.

Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan, 64, was charged with misdemeanor harassment after turning himself in for the alleged attack that was caught on camera, officials say.

“There is some video footage that the cameras did catch,” the city’s attorney, David Conner, told Fox 10.

McMillan was released on $500 bond about an hour after his arrest last Thursday, records show. He refused to comment to NBC 15 as he left jail.

No details were given over what sparked the alleged attack that happened on Oct. 1 — but was not reported to authorities until three weeks later, according to the reports.