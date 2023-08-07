Alabama boat fight: People thrown into water as huge brawl breaks out at Riverfront Park

Wild new footage has shed light on the mass brawl between black cruise staff and white pleasure craft owners on an Alabama dock, with a man heard on loudspeaker saying ‘don’t f**k with the riverboat crew.’

The large group of people had been returning to the dock after spending time on the Harriott II Riverboat in Montgomery, Alabama.

After making it back however, the space reserved for them had been taken over by a boat owner who parked his vessel and left it.

The riverboat sent a staff member to the dock to untie the smaller vessel so those onboard could return to land, when the fight ensues.

The riverboat ‘hero’ – who was the first to try and get the pontoon boat owners to move – was later spotted celebrating as his opponent was led away by cops

In the new video, a woman on the riverboat narrates what has happened prior to the camera rolling.

‘The man in white is crew from our cruise who got off our ship to go over there to move that black pontoon boat because those guys who parked there were told not to leave it there,’ she says.

‘He’s just pushing it off, that is funny. Taking matters into his own hands.’

In the background, those onboard the riverboat can be heard encouraging the worker and after the pontoon boat owner arrives starting shouting for him to ‘kick his a**’.

