NEW YORK POST:

She is her father’s daughter.

Dominique Sharpton, daughter of shakedown artist Al Sharpton, scored a $95,000 settlement from the city over a sprained ankle — even though she had posted snaps of herself on social media climbing a mountain in Bali and strutting around in high heels just seven months after the fall.

It took nearly four years, but de Blasio administration lawyers finally threw in the towel in the case.

“After a thorough evaluation, we determined that settling this case was in the best interest of the city,” said a spokesman for the city Law Department.

The 32-year-old Brooklyn resident, who is the eldest daughter of the activist and TV host, sued the city in April 2015 for $5 million after “severely” injuring her right leg on cracked pavement crossing Broadway at Broome Street in 2014.

“I sprained my ankle real bad lol,” she wrote in an Instagram post after the Oct. 2, 2014, stumble.

Her suit said she was in “permanent physical pain,” but the fall didn’t stop her from wearing high heels, mounting a ladder to decorate a Christmas tree and even hiking for two hours up a mountain during a girls getaway to Indonesia in May 2016.

She posted snaps of herself performing the feats on social media.

The case was settled after the city admitted it was aware of the cracked pavement in the crosswalk but did nothing to fix it.

Reached by phone Friday, Dominique Sharpton wasn’t even aware that a deal had been reached.

“I don’t really know the particulars at this time,” she told The Post.

Her lawyer, John Elefterakis, said the “case was always about fair compensation for Ms. Sharpton’s ankle injury, which we contend was a result of the city’s negligence.”

“Despite unfair treatment in the press, this settlement reflects the reasonableness of Ms. Sharpton, who was willing to settle her meritorious claim for a fair amount based on all factors,” he said.