The New York Post:

Fifteen year’s later, the check is still in the mail.

The Rev. Al Sharpton’s failed 2004 presidential campaign still owes more than $900,000. The unpaid debt of his committee, “Sharpton 2004,” has remained unchanged for a decade, according to its most recent FEC filing in March 2019.

The campaign has not filed any of its required disclosure forms since then, earning multiple letters of rebuke from the feds. “If committees are unable to pay debts, they can file a debt-settlement plan with the FEC . . . committees could not just decide not to pay,” a spokesman from the Federal Election Commission told The Post.

The holy man’s campaign is in the hole, despite him personally earning more money than ever. In addition to a lucrative hosting gig on MSNBC, Sharpton raked in cash helming his influential nonprofit National Action Network. In 2018, he pocketed more than a million dollars from the charity.