NEW YORK POST:

The Rev. Al Sharpton took a jab at President Trump on Friday — saying he needs a lesson in respect after referring to Aretha Franklin as someone “who used to work for me” immediately after her passing.

“I want y’all to help me correct President Trump, to teach him what [respect] means,” Sharpton said to a standing ovation at Franklin’s packed funeral at the Greater Grace Temple. “No, she used to perform for you. She worked for us.”

Trump’s apparent gaffe came on Aug. 16, the day Franklin died from pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.

“I want to begin today by expressing my condolences to the family of a person I knew well. She worked for me on numerous occasions. She was terrific — Aretha Franklin — on her passing,” Trump said during a cabinet meeting.

“She’s brought joy to millions of lives and her extraordinary legacy will thrive and inspire many generations to come. She was given a great gift from God — her voice, and she used it well. People loved Aretha. She was a special woman. So just want to pass on my warmest best wishes and sympathies to her family.”

It’s unclear what he meant when he said Franklin “worked” for him.