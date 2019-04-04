NEW YORK POST:

The Rev. Al Sharpton took a swipe at The Post for its front-page coverage Thursday about the parade of Democratic candidates appearing at his charity’s annual conference this week.

Sharpton’s remarks came on Day 2 of his National Action Network’s convention as he introduced 2020 hopeful Pete Buttigieg.

“Don’t let them say you came here to kiss the ring, ‘cause I don’t wear a ring,” Sharpton joked to Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

The longtime activist was referring to The Post’s coverage of the steady stream of Democrats scheduled to speak at the four-day event — in hopes of wooing Sharpton and gaining the black vote.

On Wednesday, Beto O’Rourke, the first of nearly a dozen Democratic candidates to appear at the gathering in Midtown, voiced his support for a study of reparations for communities hurt by slavery.

Buttigieg spoke Thursday morning, while Sens. Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren were slated for Friday.