MSNBC host Al Sharpton reacted to Tuesday night’s debate by claiming he still doesn’t see a clear front-runner in the Democratic presidential primary race who can go up against President Trump and win. Appearing on “Morning Joe” Wednesday, Mr. Sharpton echoed fellow commentators’ criticism that the debate lacked enthusiasm. “The missing quality is, that if you are going to be the next president, you’ve got to take charge and take Donald Trump on,” he said in a clip flagged by the Washington Examiner. “And if you can’t take on and take charge in the debate, what gives people the confidence you can do that with Donald Trump?

