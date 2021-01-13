The Post Millennial:

On Sunday, Reverend Al Sharpton, host of Politics Nation on MSNBC, in his Memo to Trump segment, ripped the President for the riot at the US Capitol.

“This week you directed your followers to the United States Capitol…commanded your mob to the Capitol and admonished them against weakness.”

The reverend appears to have a gap in his memory for his role in instigating the deadly 1991 Crown Heights race riots in New York.

Leading up to the riots, Sharpton gave many fiery speeches condemning the “blood-sucking” Jews. He supported others who gave anti Semitic speeches. Following one of those speeches and the subsequent controversy, he famously said the day before the riots began, “If the Jews want to get it on, tell them to pin their yarmulkes back and come over to my house.”

On August 19, 1991, a car ran a red light while following the motorcade of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, the leader of Chabad-Lubavitch which is headquartered in Crown Heights. Two black children were accidentally hit. One of the children died and the other was severely injured.

After the collision, the driver said that he tried try to lift the car in order to free the two children beneath it. However, a few men had gathered and began assaulting the driver, beating him to a pulp according to the responding EMS unit statements. An ambulance from the Hatzalah volunteer Jewish Medical service also arrived on the scene.

A false rumor began to spread that the Jewish ambulance crew had ignored the dying black child in favor of treating the Jewish man. This false rumor was used by Al Sharpton to incite the crowd to violence.

Encouraged by the rumors and rhetoric, groups of young black men threw rocks, bottles, and debris at police, residents, and homes. According to the New York Times, more than 250 neighborhood residents went on a rampage the night of the accident, mostly black teenagers, many of whom were shouting “Jews! Jews! Jews!”

Three hours after the tragic accident, 29-year-old Australian Jewish student Yankel Rosenbaum was attacked by a mob of 30 Black teens. He was stabbed four times and died later that evening.

The next evening, according to sworn testimony of Efraim Lipkind, a former resident of Crown Heights, “…a famous man, Al Sharpton, who came down, and he said Tuesday night, kill the Jews, two times. I heard him, and he started to lead a charge across the street to Utica.”

According to the Jewish Press, for three days following the accident, African Americans and Caribbeans in the neighborhood, joined by increasing numbers of non-residents, rioted in Crown Heights. Jews were easy targets not only because of their dress but because of Mezuzahs, ritual markers, affixed to every Jewish home’s front door.

On the third day of the riot, Al Sharpton and Sonny Carson led a march of protesters chanting, “No Justice, No Peace!” “Death to the Jews!” and “Whose streets? Our streets!” The mob displayed anti-Semitic signs and burned an Israeli flag.

Order was finally re-established by the NYPD on the Aug. 21 but sporadic violence against Jews continued for weeks.

