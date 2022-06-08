Al-Qaeda Threatens India with Child Suicide Bombers for ‘Blasphemy’ (Mentioning Muhammad’s 9-y/o Wife)  

In a statement published Tuesday, the al-Qaeda terrorist organization threatened to unleash a string of child suicide bombings across India in response to an ongoing controversy surrounding remarks about Muhammad made by a now-former spokeswoman for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

During a cable news debate last week, former spokeswoman Nupur Sharma – discussing widespread mockery by Muslims of Hindu gods following the debated discovery of a sacred Hindu relic in a mosque – suggested that Hindus should mock the Islamic hadith, or holy writing, stating that Muhammad married a girl named Aisha when she was six years old. Sharma also mentioned several other Quranic statements she considered potential fodder for jokes.

