Al Pacino‘s ex-girlfriend blames their split on their 39-year age gap and claims that the Oscar winner is cheap. Israeli actress Meital Dohan, 40, dated Pacino, 79, for approximately two years and says that even though Pacino’s a legendary actor, he’s still an old man. “I tried to deny it,” she told Israeli magazine La’Isha, “but now he is already an elderly man, to be honest. So even with all my love, it didn’t last.” Dohan also admitted that the “The Irishman” actor was not a generous partner. “How can I say politely that he didn’t like to spend money? … He only bought me flowers,” she said.

