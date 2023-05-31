Al Pacino, 83, is set to become a dad for the fourth time.

The actor’s 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, is eight months pregnant, according to TMZ.

Despite confirming the news to the outlet, reps for Pacino did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

The actor already shares daughter Julie, 33, with Jan Tarrant as well as twins Olivia and son Anton, 22, with Beverly D’Angelo.

Meanwhile, this appears to be Alfallah’s first child.

Pacino and Alfallah first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted grabbing dinner in April 2022.

